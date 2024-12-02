The ai Corporation joins QPS to launch AI powered payments gateway

QPS provides financial institutions and merchants (ecommerce and traditional), with an end to end fraud and risk mitigation solution, with access to seasoned fraud analysts and artificial intelligence and machine-learning technology. The solution covers a range of channel transactions, including: cards (credit, debit and prepaid), card-not-present, check, ACH and wire, alternate payment methods (APM), mobile and online payments.

ai and QPS Gateway build on the business’s existing partnership. The partnership strengthens the ai’s presence in the US, by enabling financial institutions of all sizes to adopt its machine-learning technology and its rules engine RiskNet, in conjunction with Quatrro’s payment processing and analytics capabilities. ai has existing partnerships in the US with several large acquirers, issuers and processors.