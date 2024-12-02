Thanksgiving to bring 27% of customers to retail stores - survey

In total, 57% say their primary shopping will take place in-store, while 42% will make the majority of their purchases online, according to the SAS research Institute. The average holiday shopper is 46 years old, with plans to spend USD 1,119 on gifts on the holiday season and has a shopping list of 13 people. As much as 83% of this holiday spending total will go towards family members.

More than one third (36%) of shoppers have more people on their holiday gift list than they did in 2013, while only 10% have less people to shop for. Shoppers plan on spending USD 299 on a holiday gift for their spouse or significant other, while spending approximately USD 115 per additional family member.

Consumers hope to receive gift cards (22%) this holiday season above any other gift they have on their list. Almost one in five (19%) would prefer to receive electronics, while 14% desire apparel and accessories. A subsection of shoppers (13%) actually want money as a gift so they can make purchases wherever they want.