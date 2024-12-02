Thanksgiving outruns Black Friday in 2017 spending race

The trend of shoppers choosing online rather than in-store to complete purchases during the Thanksgiving weekend is another important finding. Besides, mobile page views increased about 30% YoY on Thanksgiving Day.

For the second year in a row, conversion rates were higher on Thanksgiving than Black Friday, and ecommerce activity during Thanksgiving and Black Friday are indicative of overall performance for a brand.

Another research from Adobe agree with Monetate in its findings: about 54% of site visits and more than 35% of sales coming from mobile devices.

Online spending totalled USD 5.03 billion on Black Friday in 2017, according to Adobe Digital Insights. Many experts are expecting November 27 to be the largest online shopping day ever. Some forecasts suggest the spend will top the USD 6.5 billion mark, an increase of about 16% YoY.