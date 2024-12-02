Thales presents details for Gemalto biometrics and digital identity business integration

The company set out its plan for DIS following the integration of Gemalto with other digital businesses previously part of its ‘Defense & Security’ segment. The expertise added in digital identity and biometrics, IoT secure connectivity, and data protection and encryption are notes as key features to Thales portfolio.

The EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin for DIS is forecast to reach between 12.5 and 13.5% by 2023. Opportunities identified for the DIS group in the update include embedded SIM software and services, cloud data protection, public and commercial biometrics, and secure IoT connectivity for critical industrial applications, as well as value maximisation of its mature smart card business.

Moreover, application opportunities for the group include pooled cybersecurity capabilities, airport solutions design, large cities and critical sites, surveillance and UAV management, and IoT implementations for the military and rail signal systems.