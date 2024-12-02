Thales, Paycode support financial inclusion in Ghana

Thales, through its Gemalto expertise, is working in partnership with Paycode to supply dual card technology to GhIPSS (Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems), supporting plans to enhance the functionality of the e-zwich biometric card, Ghanas first Financial Inclusion platform. The dual function cards will combine Gemalto’s PURE EMV white label payment solution with Paycode’s Universal Electronic Payment System (UEPS) application.

The Dual purpose card will offer cardholders secure means of receiving and making payments. It will also provide beneficiaries of Government of Ghanas Social Intervention programs the opportunity to access both funds on their e-zwich cards and in their bank accounts simultaneously.

The Biometric functionality of the card supports the government of Ghana’s agenda of eliminating payroll duplications for all government payments. By using the card as a payment option, government payment beneficiaries have access to all banking services in Ghana.

GhIPSS, a subsidiary of Ghana’s central bank, already uses Gemalto’s PURE white label payment application for its gh-link EMV domestic card scheme.