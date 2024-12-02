Thales and Gemalto announce regulatory clearance from Canada

Together with the anti-trust clearance obtained in China and Israel, and clearance relating to foreign investments in Australia, Thales and Gemalto have obtained 4 of the required 14 regulatory clearances.

Thales and Gemalto continue to work with the competent antitrust authorities to obtain the remaining regulatory clearances in Australia, for the European Union, in Mexico, in New Zealand, in Russia, in South Africa, in Turkey, and in the United States. In addition, Thales and Gemalto are seeking CFIUS approval in the United States and Regulatory Clearance relating to foreign investments from the competent authority in Russia.

As expected, the transaction should close shortly after all of the regulatory clearances have been secured which should occur before the end of 2018.