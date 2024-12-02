Thailand to offer digital ID system

As the national digital ID program employs blockchain and facial recognition technology, the program will allow users to have a new feature for mobile banking, while the banks are identity platforms. As such, when someone makes a transaction with other financial companies, this can be performed with a digital ID, without the need for requiring any documents. In addition, customers can use the digital ID at multiple banks.

For the digital ID creation, organisations, such as Thailand’s Digital Government Development Agency, the Bank of Thailand, the Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission, and the country’s Revenue Department, have been involved in the process.