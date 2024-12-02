Thailand new regulations compel companies to accept national e-payments system

Large companies, earning annual revenue of over USD 13.99 million (THB 500 million), must join the system in 2017, mid-sized firms, earning annual revenue of USD 0.83-13.99 million (THB 30-500 million), by 2018, and small companies, that have revenue below USD 0.83 million (THB 30 million), in 2019, bangkokpost.com reports. The e-payment scheme is designed to transform Thailand from a cash-based society to a cashless one. It will also help the government to stem tax avoidance and provide direct subsidies to low earners and and elderly people.

Besides, Any ID is a system that enables people without a bank account to transfer money and make payments using a mobile phone and ID. Other modules include expansion of electronic data capture (EDC) machines to service e-payment and an e-tax system that will allow the Revenue Department to plug all e-payment transactions into its data system to boost efficiency. A trial run of electronic payments under Any ID will be made in September 2016, with individual registration for the scheme open from July 15 2016.