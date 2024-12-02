Thailand-based Central JD Fintech to launch digital wallet

Supported by Central Group retailers, the online financial service will target 5 million users by the end of 2019, aiming to support the shift to a cashless society in Thailand.

Moreover, the digital wallet integrates artificial intelligence and big data analytics – both of which are part of Central JD Money’s technological expertise. These innovations will enable businesses to develop and present promotional offers that fit each user.

The Dolfin Wallet integrates the e-KYC system for user identity verification, face recognition and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) – enabling a new user to confirm their identity with a selfie and a photo of their identification card, with no need for hard copies of any document beyond the app.

The company is now awaiting regulatory approval for e-money, digital wallet and e-KYC licences from the Bank of Thailand. Services are expected to become accessible to consumers by May 2019.