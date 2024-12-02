Thailand awards contract for 15 million biometric passports to Gemalto and others

The contract is awarded to the DGM consortium, and it represents one of the largest passport programmes for the Thales Group, of which Gemalto is a member. Other members include Data Products Toppan Forms and MultiCert.

The passports are being launched under the government’s ‘Thailand 4.0’ initiative to provide a technically advanced, high-security travel document for Thai citizens. The document includes multiple images to meet the security standards recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and a secure embedded software for fast border crossing.