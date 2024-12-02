Thai Bank Krungsri implements Surecomps trade finance solution

The bank will now be running its SWIFT compliant web based front-end trade finance system allNETT 6.3 alongside Surecomp’s back-office trade finance solution; together they will provide Krungsri an end-to-end processing of their trade finance operations.

allNETT and Surecomp’s back-office solutions were designed to deliver increased efficiency for users through automation, which saves time and eradicates human error. allNETT offers a vehicle for paperless and immediate correspondence between banks; together with Sureocomp back-office solutions, they provide a fully integrated end-to-end trade services solution with outstanding processing capabilities.

Surecomp provides trade finance solutions for banks and multinational corporates. With a global network of eight regional development and support centers [in the US, Argentina, Chile, the UK, Germany, Israel, Singapore and China], Surecomp serves a customer base in over 80 countries across six continents. Surecomp’s integrated portfolio of trade finance, supply chain finance and treasury solutions streamlines the transaction lifecycle to increase efficiencies and maximise profits.