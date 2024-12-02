Tfonia teams up with DebitWay for Interac payment solutions

Telepass.cc will provide the Interac Payment solution offered through DebitWay to its consumer base to increase the security and convenience for them.

DebitWay brings to Telepass customers a choice between banks like BMO, RBC, Scotia Bank, and TD Canada Trust to make purchases directly using their bank account.

Under its banner of Telepass, Tfonia develops and markets new communication technologies to clients across the world. Their offerings are designed to enable content providers and customer support organizations to process and bill their services to people all across the world.

DebitWay.ca is a certified payment provider which provides INTERAC Online Payment (IOP) solutions. Currently, participating financial institutions include BMO Bank of Montreal, RBC Royal Bank of Canada, Scotia bank and TD Canada Trust.