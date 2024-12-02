Tesla to shift all sales to online only

The move to ecommerce only will require Tesla to reduce headcount in sales. It is expected to also help Tesla cut operating expenses and avoid dealing with local politics that have prevented it from operating its own stores in certain states across the US.

Moreover, according to Tesla, the move aims to shift resources to upgrade its customer service systems, with the goal of providing same-day service to Tesla owners. The company intends to do as much as possible through its mobile service, rather than asking drivers to come to Tesla service centres.

A small number of Tesla stores will remain open as showcases and information centres, where customers can learn about the company’s products and buy Tesla merchandise.