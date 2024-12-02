Tesla opens Amazon store featuring new items

Over the years, Tesla has used its own website to sell merchandise. The new Amazon store comes with apparel items and accessories, including a few new exclusive items for the store, such as new iPhone cases.

All of these items are sold through Amazon Prime with the internet retailer taking care of fulfilment. Some products on Tesla’s shop require installation at Tesla service centres, but Tesla has other vehicle accessories as well.

In 2018, Bayern Munich has partnered with Amazon as well, in a deal that will see the soccer club launch its official shop on Amazon’s website.