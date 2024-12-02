Tesco turns to cashierless stores in the UK

An AI-powered camera network and sensors on shelves would detect what people are picking up and putting in their baskets, and automatically charge them for their shopping as they leave. Customers of the UK-based supermarket would be prompted to add their payment details to an app or use screens that show a running bill so that they can pay before they leave the store.

The technology, which is being developed in partnership with Israel-based startup Trigo Vision, was showcased at a Tesco Express store. The company declined to comment on the partnership and on how many stores might be adapted to use the technology.

Trigo Vision, which has USD 7 million in seed funding from Hetz Ventures and Vertex Ventures Israel, has also partnered with Israels largest supermarket chain Shufersal, which will see its technology used across 272 stores. The company claims that this technology can help supermarkets track inventory in real time and prevent shoplifting.