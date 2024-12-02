Tesco trials mobile payments service

The PayQwiq service is currently available at 16 of Tesco’s smaller Express stores in London, as well as at 26 of its Express, Metro and Superstore store formats in Edinburgh. It is currently only available to a small number of staff members as part of a trial, although there are plans to extend that to customers in October 2014.

To use the feature, triallists have to sign up using their log-in for Tesco’s online grocery service. They can then add credit card details and will receive an email to download and access the PayQwiq app.

In store, shoppers have to scan their items at the checkout, sign in to the app using a four-digit PIN, and pick which card they would like to pay on. A QR code is set to appear on their phones which the till scans to pay for the shopping and add any relevant Clubcard points to their account.

It also means shoppers that forget their Clubcard will still see their points added to their accounts. The app works with all the major credit card providers and has a daily spending limit of GBP 400.

The supermarket also plans to launch a digital Clubcard later in 2014 that is set to enable people to receive personalised promotions directly to their smartphones.