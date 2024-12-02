Tesco to relaunch digital wallet as Tesco Pay+

Payqwiq was initially trialled in 42 stores in 2014, before the pilot was extended in 2016 to 600 Tesco stores nationwide. The digital wallet enables customers to pay for their shopping while collecting Clubcard points, all through the app. Customers can pay in-store by simply scanning their phone on the scanner, once their debit or credit cards have been registered. It has a single transaction limit of GBP 250 and provides the customer with a transaction history.

Tesco Pay+ will be rolled out for both Android and iOS devices, enabling all customers with the app to pay with the need to carry any cards when they go shopping.