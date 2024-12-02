Tesco tests PowaTag mobile payments

To promote the service, a free lunchtime Meal Deal was offered on 13 and 14 October 2014 to the first five hundred shoppers to download the PowaTag app and use it to pay with their mobile phone. Customers can then continue to use the app to make mobile payments until 17 October 2014.

PowaTag has signed up 240 retail brands for the USD 100 million launch of its mobile commerce service and acquired mPayMe, developer of the Znap mobile payments service, for USD 75 million in June 2014.