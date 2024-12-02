Tesco rolls out same-day click and collect services across UK

The British supermarket chain offers collection services at 261 Tesco stores and 36 locations outside the store Monday to Saturday after 4 pm for orders placed before 1 pm, excluding bank holidays. Between Monday and Thursday, the service costs GBP 2, and on Fridays and Saturdays, GBP 3 for orders worth at least GBP 40. Orders under that threshold cost GBP 4. In areas where the service is available shoppers can book a same-day slot when they place their grocery order and see it available as a delivery or collection option.

With the extension of same-day click and collect services Tesco aligns with competitors including Asda and Amazon Fresh. Asda offers same-day collection services from 250 stores and currently, Sainsbury’s is trialling the service. Amazon Fresh does not offer collection but offers delivery as quickly as an hour in the limited Greater London area where it is as available. Holders of Tesco Delivery Saver benefit from free same-day click and collect, while Amazon’s service is only available to members of its Prime subscription scheme.