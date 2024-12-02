Tesco launches grocery shopping app for Google Glass

Tesco, which experiments with disruptive technologies, is behind the Glassware. The Tesco Grocery Glassware lets customers browse goods, view their nutritional informational, and add them to basket remotely.

The Glassware works alongside customers’ Tesco.com grocery accounts, automatically adding products to the customer’s online basket for them to then review and order via computer, tablet or mobile.

Using Tesco’s Glass app is similar to using other Glass apps. Customers start by saying ‘Ok Glass” and then either ‘Find a product,” specifying which product, or ‘Scan a barcode.” Customers can add the products to their shopping cart, place the order, and have Tesco deliver them to a given address.