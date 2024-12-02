Tesco Bank rolls out digital onboarding to mobile app

As one of the first to use this technology, the bank demonstrates its commitment to incorporating genuinely helpful digital services in order to simplify banking for its customers.

‘Native mobile registration’ allows customers to set-up and access their account on their smart phone without first having to register at Tescobank.com. The latest development coincides with the supermarket bank’s recent launch of its new look mobile app, for IOS customers.



Tesco Bank customers can do all of their core banking within the mobile app, but over the next 12 months a number of new features will be added. These additions will increase functionality within the app, making it an even more helpful tool which will provide a complete banking service for Tesco customers.