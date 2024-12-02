Tesco advises customers about new text message phishing scam

The scam was revealed on Facebook, as shoppers shared images of screenshots with messages assumed to be sent by fraudsters. These provided the recipient with three names and their car number plates, along with a message asking the customer to press a link in the body of the message, in order to confirm personal information.

The data of those customers who clicked the link is used by scammers to gain more information and steal their cash. In response to the post Tesco confirmed that the text is a scam and added that it would never send customers messages asking for personal information.