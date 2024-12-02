



Through this move, TerraPay and Banque du Caire, a financial institution operating in Egypt, intend to enable digital payouts to all bank accounts and mobile wallets across the region, in turn delivering more efficient, cost-effective, and secure remittance services for the Egyptian diaspora globally. Additionally, the partnership with Banque du Caire falls in line with TerraPay’s commitment to creating a borderless financial landscape and providing a direct solution to the complexities posed by informal financial channels.











The announcement follows TerraPay’s collaboration with Dubai Duty Free from the beginning of February 2025, when the two companies teamed up to augment the shopping experience for customers with instant digital wallet payments. The initiative enabled Dubai Duty Free to gain access to TerraPay’s global network and its cross-border payment infrastructure to accept users’ preferred payment methods. Integrating digital wallets into its payment ecosystem allowed Dubai Duty Free to support customers in shopping more conveniently, equipping them with an alternative to existing payment methods.





Making digital transfers more secure and efficient

The partnership allows TerraPay to integrate directly with Banque du Caire's infrastructure, in turn enabling the company to deliver optimal digital transfers, supporting increased control over transactions and facilitating the improvement of Egypt’s financial system. Commenting on the news, representatives from Banque du Caire underlined that working with TerraPay is part of the bank’s efforts to scale the volume of remittances from Egyptians abroad, in line with the Central Bank of Egypt’s directives to combine informal remittances under the umbrella of the banking sector. Additionally, this is set to attract new target customer segments to the Egyptian banking sector, positively impacting the region’s economy.

Furthermore, TerraPay underlined that the collaborative agreement with Banque du Caire assists the company in scaling its global payout network footprint in Egypt. By joining forces, the two organisations plan to equip the global Egyptian diaspora with TerraPay’s compliant, transparent, and cost-effective money movement network and by that, assisting in scaling financial inclusion and solidifying cross-border payments.

