









Freedom of choice in retail transactions

Through this collaboration, DDF will gain access to TerraPay’s global network and its cross-border payments infrastructure to accept users’ preferred payment methods. By integrating digital wallets into its payment ecosystem, DDF helps customers shop conveniently, offering an alternative to existing payment methods.

With TerraPay’s partnerships with mobile money operators such as Airtel Money, M-PESA, and MTN MoMo, users can shop at DDF using their home-country wallets.

This collaboration offered opportunities for digital wallet payments with Dubai International and Al Maktoum International Airport using TerraPay’s cross-border payment infrastructure, ensuring faster and more transparent transactions worldwide.

The partnership highlights the shared vision of TerraPay and DDF to offer convenience and accessibility in payments, creating an inclusive and customer-centric ecosystem. This follows the launch of TerraPay’s Wallet Interoperability Council, a solution that is designed for wallet interoperability and cross-border transactions for businesses and consumers.

DDF encourages its customers to make purchases using their preferred payment method and chose TerraPay for this purpose. DDF also aims to extend the reach of financial inclusion globally, which enables the business to open new forms of acceptance for a larger segment of underserved communities.





The rise of digital wallets

In 2023, wallets accounted for 50% of global ecommerce spend and 30% of global POS spend. In 2025, digital wallets are expected to dominate the global payments landscape, with projections indicating they will account for 52% of the world’s ecommerce sales volume and 30% of POS transactions. Additionally, digital wallets are expected to account for 35% of all cross-border payment methods, reflecting a growing consumer preference for speed, convenience, and accessibility.