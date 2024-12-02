TerraPay, Pan Asia Bank join forces for cross-border payments

TerraPay is a mobile payment switch for international remittance services, incubated by Mahindra Comviva.

This partnership allows Sri Lankan migrants worldwide to send money to their family and friends back home through TerraPay’s partner outlets or through its mobile app or website, by transferring the amount to their bank account, at any time.

TerraPay describes itself as a real-time, low value payments network, which connects all financial instruments globally. Pan Asia Bank was founded in 1995 and is a commercial bank with 85 branches across Sri Lanka.