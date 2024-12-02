TerraPay, Instant Cash to launch cross-border money transfers to mobile wallets

Instant Cash’s global agent network expanded the service offerings by providing cross-border transfers to mobile wallets. In the initial rollout, TerraPay has enabled Instant Cash customers to send remittances to mobile wallets in Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda. In Nigeria, migrants can send money to any mobile number as well as bank accounts. In Tanzania, migrants will be able to send remittances directly to Vodacom M-Pesa, Tigo Pesa, Airtel Money and Zantel Ezy Pesa wallets. In Uganda, people can receive money in their MTN and Airtel Money wallets.

The service is expected to expand shortly in other African countries, countries with a very high adoption of mobile money.