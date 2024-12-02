TerraPay, bux to launch mobile cross border money transfers to India

Due to this collaboration, sending money to India can be done from a mobile phone with just a few taps, bux’s customers having the freedom to transfer money, 24x7, to bank accounts in India from their mobile phones through the mobile application.

TerraPay is a mobile payments switch offering a global transaction processing, clearing and settlement service for mobile wallets. It provides the interoperability engine that enables customers to send and receive real-time transactions across diverse payment instruments, platforms, and regions.

Recently in September 2017, the company has announced that it has obtained regulatory approval from South African Reserve Bank to launch cross-border money transfer services in South Africa.