Ternio announces BlockCard to allow cryptocurrencies transactions

BlockCard can be used online or in physical store locations, anywhere in the world where credit cards are accepted. For the moment it supports four cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Stellar Lumens (XLM), and Ternio (TERN), and consumers who hold any of those cryptocurrencies can deposit them to their BlockCard account, after signing up. Moreover, users have the option to select between a virtual or physical card, the latter being either a plastic or a metal version of the card.

Ternio’s BlockCard is the only crypto debit card in the US that enables real time spending of cryptocurrency by processing transactions via a crypto exchange. Ternio registered over 1,000 people during their launch.