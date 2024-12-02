Terapeak, Alibaba.com to help e-tailers source products

Terapeak users will be able to view, search and filter the top 30 million trending products on Alibaba.com. This data integration will provide direct access to both sourcing and sales analytics, helping retailers sell more on eBay, Amazon and other channels.

When customers login to Terapeak, they will see a new button to “Source My Inventory.” This feature will give customers access to a searchable list of Alibaba.com’s products. By combining supplier product and price information with Terapeak’s other market research features, retailers can now answer questions such as: How much can I sell this for?, How many of these can I sell in a month? and What does my competitive landscape look like for this product?

Terapeak is a supplier of marketplace analytics that helps eBay and Amazon businesses evaluate supply and demand opportunities and optimize sales. Over 2.6 million users rely on Terapeak to navigate online marketplaces.

The Alibaba.com platform is owned by Alibaba Group.

