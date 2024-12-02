Tencent takes the lead in the online gaming market - report

According to the “Introduction to the Chinese Games Market” report by market research company Newzoo, Tencent is expected to have generated almost USD 5.3 billion in games revenues in 2013. The company has registered an annual growth rate of 45%, taking almost 8% of the USD 70.4 billion global games market. Tencent is expected to continue to grow and is likely to remain the largest company in the world in terms of game revenues.

The same source unveils that according to the most authoritative local games market report recently published by the Game Publishers Association Publications Committee (GPC), the Chinese games market reached USD 13.8 billion in 2013.

In China, Apple’s iPhone and iPad accounted for a quarter of Chinese mobile games revenues. The total 2013 mobile games revenues are stated to be USD 1.9 billion. Results also point out that three quarters of spending by Chinese mobile gamers takes place in a wide variety of local Android stores, of which 360 Mobile Assistant, Tencent MyApp, Wandoujia, Gfan, Baidu App Store and Anzhi Market are amongst the most popular, in addition to the stores of the three main mobile operators.

The Newzoo’s survey provides a high level overview of the country’s demographics, economy, media, internet, mobile telecom and app store landscape. A section covering the games market, summarizes revenues and players per segment, and discusses the prospects for consoles and Western PC games.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation in China.