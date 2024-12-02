Tencent QQ Wallet to boost mobile payments market

The new service is set to put Tencent in strong competition with rival Alibaba for the mobile payments market.

However, the question remains how is QQ Wallet going to be different from Tencent’s WeChat payment service.

According to the source, the number of active users on QQ is at least 80 million, while that of IM QQ is 550 million. Additionally, QQ Wallet could help penetrate the market in the remote areas into which WeChat has not forayed.

Currently, Alipay has 400 million users, while IM QQ and WeChat are expected to become dominant players in the mobile payments market, with 500 million users.