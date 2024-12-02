Tencent partners Luckin Coffee in a race upon coffee

Tencent has signed a strategic partnership agreement with local chain Luckin Coffee and the tie-up will explore robotic delivery of orders as well as payments using facial recognition. Tencent`s WeChat payment system will also be used at Luckin stores and orders online, according to statements.

The partnership follows Starbucks joining forces earlier in 2018 with Alibaba`s Ele.me unit to begin delivery of its drinks and baked goods in China.

Earlier in 2018, WeChat has announced the launch of WeChat Pay MY in Malaysia to allow users to make payments with their mobile phones.