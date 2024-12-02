Tencent, LINE to team up for mobile payments across Japan

LINE will start offering mobile payment services with leased terminals compatible with Tencent’s WeChat Pay at small to mid-sized restaurants and stores in Japan starting next year. Thus, shopkeepers will enter the amount due for a transaction into a terminal, generating a QR code. The customer then will scan it by using a smartphone and will pay via Tencent or LINE.

The partnership will enable Chinese tourists to make their payments via WeChat Pay, the digital wallet linked to Tencent’s messaging app. LINE has its own mobile payments platform, LINE Pay.

Earlier in 2018, LINE has announced plans to launch the first five decentralized apps (dapps) on its custom blockchain platform.