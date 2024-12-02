Tencent leads USD 160 mln funding in ecommerce platform Zhenkunhang

The investment was also joined by Eastern Bell Capital, Genesis Capital, Legend Capital, and Matrix Partners China.

In total, Zhenkunhang has raised a total of USD 374 mln in funding over the past four rounds.

Zhenkunhang is a B2B trading and procurement services platform focused on industrial products, including maintenance, operation, and repair (MRO) products. Zhenkunhang’s mission is to enable enterprises to operate more efficiently by tapping on the smart supply chain and an industrial network covering the whole country.