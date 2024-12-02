Tencent launches WeChat Pay MY in Malaysia

WeChat Pay MY aims to deliver a convenient mobile payment experience for local consumers. The full integration of WeChat Pay MY with WeChat’s ecosystem will enable local businesses to engage with customers throughout the shopping process.

Tencent’s mobile payment solution WeChat Pay MY has multiple layers of security protection for both users and merchants. Thus, users are allowed to make payments and transfer money in Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) without risk within the WeChat application.

Some of its features are Quick Pay, Debit Card Binding, Money Packet, Prepaid Top-Up, Bus and Airline Ticket Purchase, and Wallet Balance Withdrawal.

WeChat Pay MY carries out a 24/7 real-time monitoring on all of the transactions made through its transaction monitoring system, with security technologies that comply with international standards. By default, users must enter a 6-digit payment password for authorisation before payment. User-related information is stored locally, in compliance with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCIDSS).