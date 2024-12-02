Tencent calls on China to link travel documents with mobile phone

The plan is meant to boost regional trade between Hong Kong and mainland China. The new technology systems and laws could let Hong Kong residents make e-payments and cross the border more easily.

Tencent, a company best known for the social-media phenomenon WeChat, is headquartered in Shenzhen, just over the border from Hong Kong.

According to Tencent, Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong province can be more like the multi-city San Francisco Bay tech hub in the US if it gets easier to move around.

Hong Kong and Macau have retained their own immigration policies since the UK and Portuguese handovers in 1997 and 1999, respectively, and have busy border crossings with the mainland.