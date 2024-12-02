Tencent, Baidu leave a USD 3 bln joint venture with Wanda

The two tech companies attempted to link Wanda’s portfolio of more than 100 malls to China’s growing legion of online shoppers. The company is now 100% controlled by Wanda affiliates, forbes.com reports.

Wanda has attempted to transform itself into a USD 200 billion conglomerate operating across business areas as diverse as theme parks, online finance and sports marketing.

The three companies invested USD 814 million to create the USD 3 billion ecommerce platform.