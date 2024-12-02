Tencent acquires 20% stake in 58.com for USD 736 million

Tencent revealed today that 58.com’s listings will be integrated with WeChat, a messaging app, as well as with Tencent’s QQ IM. Tencent is paying USD 40 per share for 58.com.

In May 2014, Tencent has revealed plans to acquire an 11.3% stake in digital mapping service provider Navinfo, reuters.com reports.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section for more info on specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation in China.