Ten Group signs new additional contract with Visa International

The new service is part of its Visa Infinite and Visa Signature affluent card concierge programmes. The service will be rolled out in Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with the transitioning process having already commenced.

Ten will provide members with a digital premium travel and lifestyle concierge service, including access to unique offers, benefits, and localised events among other services.

The service will be available in English, Russian, French, and Arabic, driven by Ten’s technology platform, with employees based across Ten’s 20 locations globally to cater to the needs of Visa customers.

Ten Lifestyle Group, founded in 1998, has a headcount of over 700 staff around the world and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Ten assists its members to discover, organise and book travel, dining and live entertainment.

Ten manages and provides its personalised service to more than 1.6 million registered private and corporate individuals on behalf of over 40 organisations.