



Through this move, Malaysian customers are set to be able to benefit from interest-free instalment payment options when shopping for a range of products on Temu’s platform. Additionally, the two companies plan to offer new Atome users exclusive discount vouchers with their first purchase with Temu.











The partnership with Temu comes just a few months after Atome joined forces with Valiram to improve payment checkout options for customers in Singapore and Malaysia. The initiative focused on providing shoppers with access to embedded financing and flexible payment options at online and offline retail locations. Also, the collaboration with Atome extended to over 200 stores in Malaysia, where, at the time of announcement, the payment solution was already live. The two companies intended to scale the offering to 40 additional stores in Singapore.





Making checkout more flexible for Malaysians

Malaysia seems to be witnessing a considerable increase in online shopping, with the surge mostly attributed to digital adoption and changing consumer shopping habits. Among the most popular categories were fashion, electronics, and home care products, with approximately one in two Malaysians shopping online in 2024. By working together, Temu and Atome plan to further support this shift and allow consumers to benefit from shopping experiences that meet their needs, demands, and preferences.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Atome mentioned that, over the past 18 months, Temu solidified its position as an ecommerce platform in Malaysia. By integrating Atome as a payment checkout option, the company is set to be able to offer its customers across the region more choices, convenience, and flexibility in how they shop and pay. At the same time, the alliance aims to augment and optimise the consumer shopping experience.