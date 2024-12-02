Temu partners with Nuvei to expand global payment options





Following this announcement, Temu clients across the world will have the possibility to benefit from a secure and improved experience through efficient card payments, as well as the overall ability to pay using their preferred local payment methods.

According to the official press release, the integration will support local direct card acquiring and popular regional payment options including Konbini in Japan; Blik and P24 in Poland; Bancontact in Belgium; iDeal in the Netherlands; and MBWAY and Multibanco in Portugal. This customer-centric approach will expand further in 2025, with plans to enhance payment experiences in new markets. In addition, this customer-centric approach is set to expand further in 2025, with plans to enhance payment experiences in new markets.







More information on the Temu x Nuvei partnership

Temu represents an online marketplace that connects clients with multiple sellers, manufacturers, and brands around the world. Nuvei is a Canadian fintech company that provides customers with access to a modular, flexible, and scalable technology, allowing companies to accept optimised payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management tools.

As online shopping continues to grow, secure and efficient payments are essential for delivering an optimised experience for customers and businesses. Through the process of offering hyper-localised payment experiences on a global scale, Nuvei is set to enable Temu to develop enhanced relationships with its customers through payments, wherever they are and however they wish to make the transaction.

In addition, by providing localised payment options, Temu is expected to improve convenience for clients, as the company will continue to look for ways to optimise its payment processes in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of different markets.



For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.