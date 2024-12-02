



Adyen offers comprehensive payment solutions, data insights, and financial products on a global scale. They support businesses such as Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft in achieving their objectives. Their collaboration with Temu illustrates Adyen's continued growth with both existing and new merchants.

In 2022, Adyen helped Temu launch its operations in the US and has since established partnerships with online shopping platforms in Canada, Europe, Oceania, South Asia, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and more recently, additional countries in South America.

Temu is a global ecommerce platform that, since its launch, has connected consumers with millions of manufacturers and brands across over 90 markets. The platform aims to provide affordable, quality products to customers and create an inclusive environment for both consumers and businesses.

Adyen’s extensive global acquiring network and its ability to offer direct connections to both new and widely used local payment methods enable Temu to quickly enter new markets while maintaining a comprehensive overview of transactions across different regions.

Other partnerships from Temu

In March 2025, Temu announced its partnership with Checkout.com in order to optimise the digital payment experience for online shoppers.

Following this announcement, the partnership enabled clients to benefit from an optimised and secure checkout experience using Checkout.com’s global payment network and improved technology.

In addition, Checkout.com handled payments in over 30 markets to support a wide range of payment options, from credit cards like Visa and Mastercard to digital wallets and regional solutions like Tamara.