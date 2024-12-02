Tempo Money Transfer, Seylan Bank partner for remittances to Sri Lanka

Seylan Bank, PLC, a private bank in Sri Lanka, has completed integration of its remittance platforms with TMTs counterpart. This would ensure remitters requiring service in the Europe to Sri Lanka a corridor with a EU-standard money transfer services. Seylan Bank, network of 159 strategically located branches in 25 regional districts and 9 provinces, provides access to fund recipients in Sri Lanka.

Migrant Sri Lankans in Europe, especially in France and Germany, could remit funds from any Tempo location to their relatives in Sri Lanka for pick up at any Seylan Bank Branch or to the credit of any Seylan Bank account or credit any other Bank account. Account holders of Seylan Bank could also draw cash through any of the 2,000 Visa accredited ATM’s located around Sri Lanka or purchase goods and services through any Visa accredited merchants in Sri Lanka.

Currently, Tempo’s partnership arrangements provides service through over 4,300 locations in India, nearly 2,000 locations in Pakistan and close to 6,000 locations in the Philippines. In Europe, where it has been granted a pan-European money transfer license, Tempo Money Transfer operates branches in France and Germany. Its services are available in outlets of 60 agents. Tempo money transfers are presently available in more than 100 countries.