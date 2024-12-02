Tempo Money Transfer, Samsara Money Transfer launch account crediting service in Nepal

This is the next stage of collaboration between the two companies that started at the beginning of 2015. Now clients are able to credit money sent from Tempo’s locations in Europe to recipients’ accounts at Samsaras partner banks in Nepal. Up until now, only the cash pick-up option was available.

Over 1,800 agent locations - finance companies, retailers, corporates and travel agents - operate on the b2b model using Samsara’s system. The network covers all of Nepals provinces, including small towns and settlements.

The number of Tempo locations where clients can send money from Germany and France is currently over 170.

The president of Tempo France, Mr Jeffrey Phaneuf, said, The ties between Nepal and the EU are growing ever more. The further development of this project, namely the introduction of account–crediting, will provide new options to send money to Nepal. The client market is very broad, including workers, migrants, students, businessmen, all staying and working in Europe. They expect high quality services and affordable rates. That is our main angle and focus, working with our partners at Samsara.”

The director of marketing and business development for Samsara Money Transfer, Mr Suraj Chetri, said that the broadening of the service spectrum gives yet more impetus to further grow the client portfolio and reach new financial and operational heights.