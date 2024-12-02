Tempo Money Transfer partners Smith&Smith to enter Romania, Moldova

Its completion has enabled clients to send money from Tempo Money Transfer service locations to Romania and Republic of Moldova. Clients are also able to make outbound money transfers from Smith&Smith locations and receive the funds in one of Tempos current service locations.

For inbound transactions, cash-to-account and home delivery options are available. Once online transactions are completed, clients will receive sms-notification. Both Tempo and Smith&Smith believe the amalgamation to be a momentous event for Europes money transfer market.

Smith&Smith operates in over 40 provinces. The first stage of collaboration will see more than 500 new locations in the state and over 90 locations in the neighbouring Republic of Moldova. Smith&Smith and Tempo Money Transfer offer home delivery payment service “ACASA” for individuals. The service provides the payment of the amount ordered by the sender at the beneficiary address, in Romania, indicated by the sender. It covers 3100 cities, 95% of the Romanian population, in addition to Tempos augmented presence.

“ACASA” services also offers services for the beneficiaries who will not have to travel to collect payments, amongst these beneficiaries will be the elderly. Tempo Money Transfer operates two licensed branches in France and Germany, as well as working with 60 agents across Europe, providing services in more than 100 countries.