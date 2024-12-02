Tempo Money Transfer opens retail store in France

The branch features 4 cash counters and a client-oriented layout. The president for the company, Mr. Jeffrey Phaneuf recently extended Tempo Money Transfers plans to offer clients bureau de change activity in addition to the traditional money transfer services.

The Paris branch will be an integral part of the TMT network in Western Europe, confirmed by its German counterpart and over 60 agents in the region. Mr. Phaneuf said also that given the fact the client portfolio is increasingly growing, the company plans to open branches in different cities in Europe in the near future.



Projects in Nepal, Morocco and others global regions have been completed as planned. Tempo Money Transfer services are now available in more than 100 countries.