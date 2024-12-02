Tempo Money Transfer, CAM Transfer forging strategic partnership for new markets coverage

The list of regions which the project covers includes; The Bahamas, Canada, Haiti, Jamaica, as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands, the two companies stated in a joint press release. Its completion will enable clients to send money from Tempo’s agent locations in Germany and France, and receive the funds in CAM’s locations, in the seven countries.

Besides cash pick-up, the services will also include account-crediting and home delivery. According to the president of Tempo, Mr. Jeffrey Phaneuf, collaboration with CAM will give a +1,000 location-increase, to the international pay-out network of the provider. The general manager for CAM, Mr. Fred Tony sees great potential in the joint venture.

Tempo operates in more than 180 agent locations. Mr. Phaneuf added that Tempo’s wide range of services, from account crediting to cash pick-up and cell phone topping, is now available in over 120 countries, with the number of locations exceeding 195,000.