Temenos teams up with MuleSoft to accelerate Open Banking

As a part of the partnership, Temenos will develop a core banking adaptor for MuleSoft’s AnyPoint platform, a system that helps companies connect applications, data and devices into a network that allows for reuse and self-service.

This will establish a standard interface between MuleSoft and the Temenos integration framework and reduce barriers to offer banks a seamless experience on a unified banking platform.

In recent news, Temenos has announced that Arab Bank for Investment & Foreign Trade (Al Masraf) has selected its UniversalSuite to enable banks to upgrade user experience.