Temenos selected by Banque de lHabitat for digital transformation

Banque de l’Habitat offers a diversified range of financial products and services targeted at individual and corporate customers. Services include private credit, corporate credit, short and long-term loans, payment facilities and international operations.

The implementation will be conducted in a single migration onto T24 core banking, delivering maximum impact across business lines all at once, followed by an implementation of analytics and channels.

Temenos is a company specialising in enterprise software for banks and financial services.