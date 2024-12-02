Temenos rolls out Microsoft Azure-based Payment Hub

The payments cloud service enables banks to transform their payments offerings; it operates as a fully embedded component of the Temenos Core Banking platform, and is available both in the cloud and on-premises. The Payment Hub can also run as a standalone payment processing engine offering banks a single solution for processing low value, high value and instant payments.

The solution is aimed at improving the experience to both the user and the bank across all channels, with features like intelligent routing and settlement to find the best route for a payment.